Police: Detectives Capture Teens Who Stabbed Clifton Man In Chest During Street Robbery

Clifton detectives tracked down two boys – one of them 14 – who they said stabbed a city man in the chest while robbing him.

The robbers also cut the 43-year-old Clifton victim on his face when they attacked him near the corner of Highland and Parker avenues on Jan. 3 before fleeing with $300 in cash, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

He was treated at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center and survived his injuries, Bracken said.

Clifton detectives, meanwhile, identified both teens – 17 and 14 – and took them into custody on Tuesday with help from their colleagues in Passaic, the lieutenant said.

Both remained in the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center on delinquency complaints charging them with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

