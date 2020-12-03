Contact Us
date 2020-12-03
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Police: Cresskill Man In Women's Clothing Exposes Himself At Hudson River Park

Jerry DeMarco
Ross Dock
Ross Dock Photo Credit: COURTESY: PIP PD (Background: Anthony Taranto)

A Cresskill man dressed in women's clothing exposed himself at the Ross Dock picnic area in the shadow of the George Washington Bridge, said police who arrested him.

Benjamin Lam, 60, was wearing a red wig, black dress and high heels when Palisades Interstate Parkway police arrested him Wednesday afternoon, PIP Police Chief Steven Shallop said.

That matched a description given by witnesses, including a pre-teen, at the waterfront park, he said.

"After interviewing witnesses, it was determined the exposure of Mr. Lam’s genitals warranted an arrest for lewdness," Shallop said.

Lam was charged with two counts of lewdness and one of child endangerment and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Friday pending a detention hearing.

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

