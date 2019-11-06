Police Converge On Ex-Con At Lyndhurst Motel After Lengthy Pursuit

A recent parolee with a lengthy rap sheet was chased by police and then taken into custody by tactical officers after he barricaded himself in a Lyndhurst motel before dawn Wednesday, authorities said.

Sgt. Rick Pizzuti was on patrol around midnight when he found a Toyota Camry with an expired temporary registration tag in the parking lot of the Winslow Motor Inn on Rutherford Avenue, Detective Sgt. Vincent Auteri said.

Eventually, 30-year-old Quaire Wilson of Bloomfield got into the Camry and pulled out of the lot, he said.

Pizzutti then tried to pull him over, but Wilson hit the gas and sped onto eastbound Route 3, Auteri said.

The sergeant terminated the pursuit once they reached the intersection of Routes 1&9, then headed back to town. On his way, he spotted the Camry on Secaucus Road and tried pulling it over again, Auteri said.

They eventually got onto westbound Route 3 and Pizzuti again pulled back out of concerns for other motorists, he said.

Pizzuti checked out the hotel hours later – and found the Camry around 3:15 a.m., the sergeant said.

He talked with management staff, who told him that Wilson had returned to Room 23.

When Wilson refused to come out, Lyndhurst police activated their crisis negotiation and emergency response team.

Wilson emerged peacefully, accompanied by Vanessa Shaarawy, 34, of Belleville, Auteri said.

A search of the room turned up cocaine, Auteri said, adding that Wilson also had a wallet stolen from a Newark resident on Halloween.

Shaarawy also gave police a phony name at first, he said.

Wilson spent five months in state prison earlier this year on theft convictions out of Camden and Gloucester counties. His criminal record stretches back more than a decade in several New Jersey counties, for offenses ranging from theft and burglary to eluding police.

This time, he was charged with possession of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and stolen property. Wilson also received several traffic summonses – for offenses including eluding, reckless driving, running several red lights, improper lanes changes and more.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a detention hearing.

Shaarawy, meanwhile, was released on charges of possession of cocaine and stolen property and giving false information to police.

Auteri thanked the Bergen County Sheriff's Office and Rutherford and Secaucus police for their assistance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.