Police: Construction Workers Stop Drunk Driver Going Wrong Way On Route 23 In West Milford

Construction workers prevented a tragedy when they stopped a drunk pickup truck driver who was headed the wrong way on Route 23, West Milford police said.

The employees took the key from Dillon Hoffman, 23, of Hawthorne after stopping his southbound Chevy in the northbound construction lanes around 11 p.m., they said.

Hoffman was arrested for DWI after failing standard field sobriety tests, police said after the Sept. 20 incident.

He was also charged with driving the wrong-way on a one-way road and later released to a friend pending an appearance in West Milford Municipal Court, they said.

