North Passaic Daily Voice
Police Chase Ends Near GWB With Suspects Out Of New Milford Captured

Jerry DeMarco
The chase ended near the GWB.
The chase ended near the GWB. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A police pursuit sparked by a bank fraud in New Milford ended in Fort Lee late Tuesday afternoon with three suspects in custody.

The suspect nearly struck a police officer who was rushing to the Bank of America on River Road on the fraud call as they sped off, Police Chief Brian Clancy said.

New Milford police chased the vehicle onto eastbound Route 4 before the trio bailed out and were captured in the area of Marguerite Street near Fletcher Avenue around 4:30 p.m., responders said.

No one was injured, Clancy said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

