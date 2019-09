A police car sustained minor damage in a three-car chain reaction crash in Morristown Thursday afternoon.

A Hyundai sedan appeared to have hit the Morristown police car sending it into a red Jeep on Martin Luther King Avenue near the ShopRite intersection around 1 p.m.

Morris Minute Men responded and appeared to be helping the driver of the Jeep.

Injuries were unknown.

Morris Minute Men EMTs help the Jeep driver.

