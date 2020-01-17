Police: Budd Lake Man Gropes EMT After Causing Drunken Disturbance At Former Workplace

A Budd Lake man was being held in the Sussex County Jail after police say he caused a drunken disturbance at the gas station where he had been formerly employed and groped a volunteer EMT.

Byram Township Police responded to the Shell gas station at the intersection of Route 206 and Waterloo Road in Stanhope on where Amrit Singh was causing a disturbance on Jan. 9 around 8:30 p.m., police said in a release.

Singh -- who was drunk -- was refusing the leave the gas station, despite having been asked multiple times, police say.

He was subsequently placed under arrest, taken into custody and charged with defiant trespassing.

After processing, the Lakeland Emergency Squad transported Singh to a local hospital for treatment, police say.

A female volunteer EMT told police that Singh had groped her several times in intimate areas while she was attempting to provide medical treatment, authorities said.

Singh was taken into custody again after he was released from the hospital, police say. He was charged with criminal sexual contact and lodged in the Sussex County Jail without bail.

