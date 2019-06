Clifton police believe a botched pre-dawn robbery Wednesday left a 20-year-old Passaic man with several stab wounds.

The victim was treated at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center for leg wounds before being released, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

He'd been stabbed on Lake Avenue near Hope Avenue just after 4:30 a.m., he said.

