Police: Bogus Contractors Solicit 'Way Too Much Money' From NJ Homeowners In New Scam

Valerie Musson
Florham Park Police are warning local residents after a group of fraudulent contractors approached a home and tried to scam the owners out of money.
A group of people posing as contractors approached a North Jersey home and tried scamming the owners out of money, prompting local police to issue a warning.

The group stopped at a Florham Park home Wednesday, Aug. 26 and offered to do driveway and masonry work for the owners, local police said on Facebook.

Since the incident, the group has tried to scam the homeowners out of “too much money to even mention,” police said.

“These solicitors were not authorized and are part of a criminal element whose mere presence often delegitimizes our honest, legal contractors."

Anyone with information or surveillance footage involving similar incidents is asked to contact the department’s Detective Bureau at 973-377-2200.

