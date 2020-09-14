Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: NJ Contractor Installs Mirrors To Spy On Girls In Middle School Bathroom
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Belligerent Paterson Man Threw Rocks At Passing Cars On Route 10

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
First Presbyterian Church on Route 10 in Whippany
First Presbyterian Church on Route 10 in Whippany Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Paterson man who was caught throwing rocks and debris at passing vehicles on Route 10 acted belligerent toward police during his arrest, authorities said.

William Gemberling, 57, was seen throwing rocks and other debris at vehicles near the First Presbyterian Church on Route 10 in Whippany Sept. 3, Hanover Police Chief Mark D. Roddy said.

Gemberling denied throwing rocks when confronted by police, then became belligerent toward officers taking him into custody, Roddy said.

He was placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct and released pending a court appearance. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.