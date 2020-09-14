Police: Belligerent Paterson Man Threw Rocks At Passing Cars On Route 10

A Paterson man who was caught throwing rocks and debris at passing vehicles on Route 10 acted belligerent toward police during his arrest, authorities said.

William Gemberling, 57, was seen throwing rocks and other debris at vehicles near the First Presbyterian Church on Route 10 in Whippany Sept. 3, Hanover Police Chief Mark D. Roddy said.

Gemberling denied throwing rocks when confronted by police, then became belligerent toward officers taking him into custody, Roddy said.

He was placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct and released pending a court appearance.

