Police: Assault By Auto, Child Abuse Charges For DWI Sussex County Man In Rt. 206 Head-On Crash

A Sussex County man was under the influence during a head-on crash that injured both drivers and a young child on Rt. 206, authorities said.

Kyle D. Smith, of Newton, crashed head-on into another car on Route 206 near Whitehall Hill Road on Feb. 12, Byram Township Police said.

Responding officers observed the odor of marijuana and determined that Smith had been under the influence during the crash, which hospitalized both drivers and a young child in Smith’s car, police said.

Smith was charged with third- and fourth-degree assault by auto, child abuse, DWI, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.

The child has since been released from the hospital and to the mother’s care, police said.

Smith is scheduled to appear in Sussex County Superior Court.

