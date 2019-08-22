Contact Us
Police Arrest Man Accused Of Stealing Donations At Bloomfield Church

Paul Milo
Carlos Ruiz
Carlos Ruiz Photo Credit: Bloomfield police

A 47-year-old man from Pennsauken is accused of stealing donations at a Bloomfield church last week.

Police say Carlos Ruiz was seen on surveillance video pulling into the parking lot at Saint Thomas the Apostle Church in a black Tahoe Friday around 6:30 p.m. He entered the church, ripped the top of a donation box out of the wall and also pried open a candle donation box, making off with about $75, police said.

Police identified Ruiz as a suspect from the surveillance footage and arrested him at his home in Pennsauken Wednesday.

He has been charged with theft and criminal mischief. He was being held at the Essex County jail pending an initial court appearance.

