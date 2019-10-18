Contact Us
Police: Armed Trio Sought In Clifton Home Invasion

Jerry DeMarco
Detectives were searching for three bandits who forced their way into a Clifton home and robbed the occupants at gunpoint.

The Knapp Avenue victims told police the robbers fled toward Randolph Avenue after the 12:30 a.m. break-in Wednesday.

A cellphone and some jewelry were among the valuables taken, responders said.

Investigators asked that anyone who might have seen something or has video from the area around that time contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau: (973) 470-5908 .

