Police: Armed Robber Told Route 46 Hotel Clerk He Needed Money Because Of COVID

Authorities are seeking an armed robber they say told the clerk of a Route 46 hotel in Essex County he needed money because of COVID.

A white man wearing a surgical mask walked into the Comfort Inn in Fairfield around 6 p.m., and showed the clerk a silver handgun in his waistband, Police Chief Anthony Manna said.

The man told the clerk he needed their money because of COVID, Manna said.

After being handed the cash, the man walked calmly out of the hotel and got into what is believed to be a newer model, silver or gray Ford Fusion with silver rims, tinted windows, dual exhaust pipes and a sunroof, police said.

The vehicle then fled east on Route 46.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigative Division at 973-227-1400. All information will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.