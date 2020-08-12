Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: VIDEO: Shots Followed Fender-Bender Outside Teaneck Club During Rapper’s Birthday Bash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Armed Robber Told Route 46 Hotel Clerk He Needed Money Because Of COVID

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
A man in a surgical mask armed with a handgun told the clerk of a Route 46 hotel he needed money because of COVID on Monday, authorities said.
A man in a surgical mask armed with a handgun told the clerk of a Route 46 hotel he needed money because of COVID on Monday, authorities said. Photo Credit: Fairfield PD/Google Maps/Fairfield PD

Authorities are seeking an armed robber they say told the clerk of a Route 46 hotel in Essex County he needed money because of COVID. 

A white man wearing a surgical mask walked into the Comfort Inn in Fairfield around 6 p.m., and showed the clerk a silver handgun in his waistband, Police Chief Anthony Manna said.

The man told the clerk he needed their money because of COVID, Manna said.

After being handed the cash, the man walked calmly out of the hotel and got into what is believed to be a newer model, silver or gray Ford Fusion with silver rims, tinted windows, dual exhaust pipes and a sunroof, police said. 

The vehicle then fled east on Route 46.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigative Division at 973-227-1400. All information will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.