Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Indictment Returned Against Sussex Officer Accused Of Groping Woman, Pursuing Others On Duty
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Armed North Brunswick Robber Leads Pursuit

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
New Brunswick Police
New Brunswick Police Photo Credit: New Brunswick Police via Facebook

An accused North Brunswick robber armed with a handgun was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase on Route 522, authorities said.

Zaire Cromedy, 28, is accused of carrying out a gunpoint robbery at Robeson Village in New Brunswick on May 31, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said in a Wednesday release.

Cromedy sped away from New Bofficers attempting to stop him on an outstanding arrest warrant for the robbery as he was driving on Route 522 in South Brunswick on August 6, Ciccone said.

Cromedy eluded officers at a high speed and put pedestrians and other drivers at risk, authorities said.

He was later arrested at his home and charged with first-degree armed robbery, second-degree eluding, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and other weapons offenses, Ciccone said.

Meanwhile, a canine search of the area Cromedy passed through turned up a handgun, authorities said.

Cromedy was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing.

Assisting agencies include the New Brunswick and South Brunswick Police departments and the Task Force and Major Crimes Units of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Paul Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3330.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.