Police: Are 'Concerning' Intrusions At Glen Rock Church, Sikh Temple Connected?

Glen Rock police were trying to determine whether a man who entered a Lutheran church and made homophobic remarks on Christmas Eve is the same one who days earlier caused a commotion at a Sikh temple in town.

The office manager at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Highwood Avenue told police a man in his 60s entered last Tuesday and “began to inquire about the church in a manner [that] became concerning,” Police Chief Dean Ackerman said.

“He began to question whether the church accepted gays and “made several anti-gay comments,” the chief said.

He placed a box full of religious pamphlets near the front door as he left, Ackerman said.

Detectives were trying to determine whether that was the same man who entered Sikh Gurdwara on Prospect Street on Dec. 21 and “began walking around while behaving strangely,” the chief said.

“While he did not make any overt threats, the man wandered around the interior of the temple repeatedly stating that they were doing a great job and making a ‘thumbs up’ gesture,” he said.

“The man, who was described only as a white male, departed the area in a white Chevy SUV with ‘Jesus Christ is King’ and other words in Spanish on the windows and bumper stickers, as well as an American flag,” the chief said.

Anyone who has information that could help detectives with the matter is asked to contact Glen Rock police: (201) 652-3800 .

