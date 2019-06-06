Police: Another Swastika Found At Glen Rock School

Another swastika was found Thursday at a Glen Rock school, the second such incident in a week and a half, authorities said.

This time, a teacher found it etched into a classroom wall at the high school, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

"Officers responded and photographed the area," Ackermann said. "However, very little in the way of evidence existed."The Detective Bureau will be conducting a bias incident follow-up in accordance with the state Attorney General’s Revised Bias Incident Investigation Standards," the chief said.

Ths came after a swastika was found drawn on the wall of a bathroom shared by the high school and middle school last week. In that case, "there are no suspects, nor has a specific intended target been identified," Ackermann said.

"School officials have arranged for prompt removal by maintenance personnel," the chief said.

"The administration, staff and maintenance personnel at the Glen Rock public schools are currently working diligently to inspect all facilities for any other bias or inappropriate graffiti which may be obscured in inconspicuous locations," he added.

Anyone who could help find whoever was responsible is asked to call Glen Rock PD: (201) 652-3800 .

"All suspected bias incidents are treated seriously," Ackermann said. "Where evidence supports the identification of the actor, appropriate prosecution will occur.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.