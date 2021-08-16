Police: 8-Year-Old Hit By Car Prompts Triple Stabbing In Elizabeth

Contact Us
Cecilia Levine
A man stabbed three people after an 8-year-old child was struck by a vehicle Sunday night in Elizabeth, authorities said.

The child was hit by a passing car which resulted in an assault around 9:05 p.m. at 440 Broadway, City Spokeswoman Kelly A. Martins said.

A 38-year-old Howell man stabbed three people, and was subsequently charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and weapons offenses, authorities said.

All victims including the child were in stable condition as of Monday morning, Martins said.

