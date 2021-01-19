Police: 21-Year-Old Woman Punches, Spits In NJ Transit Bus Driver's Face

A 21-year-old NJ Transit passenger was charged with aggravated assault following a dispute with a bus driver, authorities said.

Police responded to Bloomfield Avenue and Valley Road in Montclair on reports of a physical dispute inside of an NJ Transit bus on Jan. 13, Montclair Police Sgt. Terrence Turner said.

Yolanda Bailey, of Newark, apparently spat in the driver's face and then punched him/her over the bus fare, Turner said.

