Two people were hospitalized with injuries following a late-night crash on Route 23 southbound in Morris County, police said.

The crash occurred near West Parkway in Pompton Plains around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Capt. Kevin Nelson told Daily Voice.

Two people were hospitalized with unspecified injuries, Nelson said.

The road was shut down for several hours following the crash, which remains under investigation.

