Police: 1 Hospitalized, 1 Arrested In Stabbing At Morris County Home

One man was arrested and another hospitalized in a Thursday night stabbing at a Morris County home.

Joseph Sessa, 46, stabbed a 44-year-old man in the torso multiple times at a home on Lorraine Terrace in Boonton just after 7:05 p.m. Thursday, local police said.

The victim identified Sessa as the attacker at a home nearby before being taken to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.

A knife was also recovered from the scene, police said.

Sessa, of Boonton, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, police said.

The incident remains under investigation with additional charges pending. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Town of Boonton Police Detective Bureau at 973-402-9371.

