North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Police: 1 Arrested, 1 Hospitalized In Violent Hackettstown Dispute

Valerie Musson
100 block of West Valley View Avenue in Hackettstown
100 block of West Valley View Avenue in Hackettstown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 55-year-old victim was hospitalized after being assaulted by a 52-year-old Hackettstown man during an argument, authorities charged.

Arturo Lucero and the victim — both of Hackettstown — were involved in an argument near the 100 block of West Valley View Avenue shortly after 7:45 p.m. Monday, authorities said in a release.

Lucero then assaulted the victim, who was found with a scratched chest and a bleeding eye, authorities said.

The victim was transported to Hackettstown Medical Center via Mansfield Township Rescue Squad.

Lucero was charged with simple assault and released pending an appearance in court.

