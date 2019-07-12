Playful Pit Bull Rescued From River By Garfield Firefighters

A peppy pit bull named Rocky Balboa jumped into the swiftly-moving Saddle River in Garfield on Friday, requiring rescuers to fetch him.

His Passaic owner was walking the year-and-a-half-year-old hound along the riverbank in the area of River Drive and Marsellus Place when he broke free to chase some Canada geese, Garfield Police Lt. Richard Uram said.

The current took Rocky downstream after he jumped in, and the owner quickly lost sight of him, Uram said.

Moments later, Garfield and Wallington police were searching along the banks with Garfield firefighters, the lieutenant said.

Members of Garfield Rescue Engine Co. #3 launched a boat from the ramp at Holy Rosary Church in Passaic.

"After fighting opposing currents and gaining access to the Saddle River members located the dog in a secluded area," the company said.

They scooped up Rocky a few hundred yards east of the Midland Avenue bridge.

"He was in excellent health and was reunited with his owner,” Uram said.

Members of Garfield Rescue Engine Co. #3

PHOTO COURTESY: Garfield Rescue Engine Co. #3

