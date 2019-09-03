Contact Us
Plane At Newark Airport Leaks Fuel During Takeoff: Police

Port Authority police help passengers off a plane after it began leaking fuel during takeoff Monday at Newark airport. Photo Credit: Port Authority Police Department

About 240 gallons of fuel spilled from an airliner as it was preparing to take off at Newark Liberty International Airport Monday afternoon, the Port Authority said in a statement.

United Flight 1596 was taxiing when the leak occurred. The Port Authority Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter unit responded and evacuated the plane. A total of 98 passengers were booked onto other flights, the agency said.

A United spokeswoman, Rachael Rivas, said the flight, bound for Las Vegas, experienced a problem with a fuel valve.

"A technical issue on United flight 1596 from Newark to Las Vegas caused a fuel leak prior to departure," Rivas said.

The fuel valve was shut off and the aircraft was moved to a nearby gate where customers safely deplaned and received meal vouchers and access to an amenity cart while we swapped the aircraft. The flight departed later that evening."

