Plainfield Man Who Stabbed Girlfriend Almost 100 Times Sentenced

Union County Courthouse, Elizabeth
Union County Courthouse, Elizabeth Photo Credit: Union County

A Plainfield man must serve most of a 60-year sentence imposed for the murder of his live-in girlfriend, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

Anthony James, 57, called 911 Sept. 28, 2011, and was arrested when police found the body of Audrey Tanksley, 48, at their East Seventh Street home.

James claimed that Tanksley was the aggressor in a dispute between the two, but an autopsy revealed that she had been stabbed nearly 100 times, authorities said.

James, who was found guilty in February, must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he's eligible for parole.

