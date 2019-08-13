Plainfield Man Who Plotted Woman's Killing Sentenced To 58 Years

A Plainfield man who orchestrated the fatal shooting of a woman three years ago has been sentenced to 58 years in prison, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

Anthony Baines, 24, and two other men -- Raequon Segers, 22, and 21-year-old Gquan Johnson -- were involved in the plot to kill Neeleega Perry.

Police discovered the body of Perry, 24, in the yard of a Spruce Street home June 29, 2016. She had been shot in the back of the head and the revolver used in the killing was left next to her body.

Baines, Segers and Johnson were all in custody by October 2016. In May, Segers and Johnson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and testified against Johnson at his trial in June.

During the trial, prosecutors said Johnson arranged to have two acquaintances create a false alibi for him, threatening one of them if she tried to change her story, authorities said. Baines also tried to pin the crime on someone who was shown to be in Pennsylvania at the time of Perry's murder.

Baines -- who was convicted of murder, conspiracy and weapons offenses -- must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he's eligible for parole.

