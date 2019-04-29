Plainfield Man, 19, Shot And Killed Sunday Afternoon; Reward Offered For Info

A shooting Sunday afternoon claimed the life of a 19-year-old Plainfield man, Acting Union County Prosecutor Jennifer Davenport and Police Director Carl Riley said in a statement.

Police responded to a report of shots fired around 4:10 p.m. near West Fourth Street and Monroe Avenue. There they found Perez, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Union County's sheriff, police department and homicide task force are investigating along with Plainfield and North Plainfield police.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Sgt. Danika Ramos at 908-451-7739 or Detective Sean Holcomb at 908-358-8377 at the Homicide Task Force.

Union County Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online here .

