Pittsburgh Driver Charged With Killing Two Victims During H2Oi Event In Wildwood

A Pittsburg driver has been charged will killing two people and trying to flee during the H2oi car meetup Saturday, Sept. 24 in Wildwood, authorities announced.

Gerald J. White, 37, was behind the wheel of a 2003 Infinity when he struck a 2014 Honda Civic near Burk and Atlantic avenues, and then two pedestrians around 9:35 p.m., Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto said.

The 18-year-old pedestrian, Lindsay Weakland, of Carlisle, PA, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Civic, Timothy Ogden, 34, of Clayton, NJ, was hospitalized where he was pronounced dead. White tried to flee the scene but was quickly apprehended, authorities said.

White was charged with two counts of second-degree death by auto, two counts of assault by auto, eluding, leaving the scene of an accident, and violation of laws to protect public safety. He was processed and lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending Court proceedings.

"Make no mistake that the tragic and dangerous events over the last several days in Wildwood, Rio Grande, Seaville and surrounding communities are a direct result of the organizers of a pop-up car rally self-identified as H2Oi or H2O22," Sutherland said.

"Driving a motor vehicle at a high speed in a populated area is essentially the same as discharging a firearm. The results are the same, death and injury."

