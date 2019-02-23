PIP Police: Rockland Man Beat Uber Driver, Tried To Choke Him With Seat Belt

A Rockland man beat and tried to choke an Uber driver, said Palisades Interstate Parkway police who arrested him.

The 21-year-old driver from Haverstraw pulled over and alerted an officer who’d stopped another vehicle on the southbound PIP in Englewood Cliffs Friday night that he’d just been assaulted, Officer-in-Charge Lt. Jock Watkins Jr. said.

Joseph P. Coyle, 44, of Stony Point had beaten him and tried to choke him with a seatbelt, the driver told the officer.

Coyle was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a weapon, two counts of resisting arrest and trespassing, Watkins said.

He remained held Saturday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing, records show.

EMS evaluated the driver and released him, the lieutenant said.

