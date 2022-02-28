Pimp, Prostitutes Busted In Hudson Hotel Sting: Police Chief

A pimp and three prostitutes were busted in an undercover hotel operation in Secaucus, the town's police chief said.

"The sheer volume of hotels — we have between 15-18 — attracts prostitution in Secaucus," Police Chief Dennis Miller said. "Unfortunately, it's the underlying crime that leads to other crimes like robbery, drug deals and sexual assaults.

Vanessa Garrido, 27, of Union City, and Zulay Guerrero, 39, of Queens were charged with engaging in and promoting prostitution, the chief said.

In 2018, Guerrero was out on bail when she and then-36-year-old Terrance Jackman were slapped with a nine-count indictment charging them with sex-trafficking and prostitution _— while walking into the Queens Courthouse, the New York Daily News reported at the time.

The accused pimps were accused of forcing a woman into prostitution and trafficking another, beginning in 2013 when they were ages 17 and 23, the outlet writes.

Decnis Cambonmiranda, 29, of Union City, was charged with promoting prostitution, while Rosmery Perdomoarmas, 29, of Elizabeth, was charged with engaging in prostitution, he said.

All were issued complaint summonses and released pending court hearings.

"When I first became chief I attested that I would address this underlying crime the best way I could," Miller said. "These are routine operations that we conduct, whether covertly or overtly... to curtail this activity.

"We want visitors and residents to feel safe. We're trying to suppress it the best way we can."

Miller didn't disclose any locations for investigative reasons.

