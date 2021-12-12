Pilot Transporting Medical Supplies From NJ Airport Dies In Fiery Crash

A 23-year-old pilot flying medical supplies across the US died in a fiery New Hampshire crash after taking off from New Jersey, officials are saying.

Emanuel "Manny" Vomvolakis, of Michigan, had departed the Essex County Airport in Fairfield in a Swearingen SA-226AT, and reported engine trouble just before the crash on the shore of the Merrimack River around 11:30 p.m. Friday, the Boston Herald says citing local police.

The twin turboprop aircraft experienced engine failure as it was approaching Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, a spokesperson for the FAA said. The pilot was the only occupant.

Vomvolakis' Facebook profile shows he was a pilot for Castle Aviation, the company that was operating the plane involved in the crash.

