Pilot In Fiery Residential NJ Crash Climbed Out Of Cockpit, Waited For First Responders: Report

The pilot of a small plane that crashed in a residential New Jersey town on Monday, April 4, climbed out of the cockpit and stood on the street, waiting on first responders, NJ Advance Media reports.

The 53-year-old pilot from North Carolina was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital as of Tuesday, April 5, the outlet says citing local police.

The single-engine Mooney M20M went down in a yard at the corner of Griesheimer and Main streets in Manville around 1 p.m.

The crash-landing location is just north of Central Jersey Regional Airport, the FAA said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.

