Pillar Of Little Ferry Community Becomes Its New Police Captain

A Little Ferry police veteran who has remained ingrained in the community he’s always called home was sworn as his department’s new captain at Borough Hall Tuesday night.

Ronald Klein Jr. lived on Garden Street with his parents, Ronald and Karen. He attended the Wilson School and Memorial Middle School before being graduated from Ridgefield Park High School in 1989 – and worked as a volunteer EMT with the Little Ferry First Aid Corps for 10 years.

After receiving degrees from Bergen Community College and Rutgers-Newark, Klein joined the Little Ferry Police Department as a dispatcher in 1996.

Less than a year later, he was an officer, joining the Patrol Division, after being graduated from the Passaic County Police Academy.

Klein was one of the department’s firearms instructors, as well as a field training officer. He also rose through the ranks of PBA #102 and is one of the local’s presidents.

In 2010, Klein was assigned to the Detective Bureau. Two years later, he became the department’s accreditation manager, leading to accreditation in 2016 and re-accreditation this year.

Klein was promoted to sergeant in 2016, commanding the Detective Bureau. Last year, he became a lieutenant.

Klein, who lives in town with his two children, Dean and Alden, is extremely active in the community. He volunteers with the Little League as a coach and board member.

He joins new Chief Jim Walters, who was sworn last month, in the younger, new-look brass of their department, protecting the 11,000 or so residents and merchants of the 1.7-square-mile Bergen County community.

