Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pillar Of Little Ferry Community Becomes Its New Police Captain

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Dean and Alden join their dad, Ronald Klein Jr., as he's sworn in as Little Ferry's new police captain.
Dean and Alden join their dad, Ronald Klein Jr., as he's sworn in as Little Ferry's new police captain. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Klein Family

A Little Ferry police veteran who has remained ingrained in the community he’s always called home was sworn as his department’s new captain at Borough Hall Tuesday night.

Ronald Klein Jr. lived on Garden Street with his parents, Ronald and Karen. He attended the Wilson School and Memorial Middle School before being graduated from Ridgefield Park High School in 1989 – and worked as a volunteer EMT with the Little Ferry First Aid Corps for 10 years.

After receiving degrees from Bergen Community College and Rutgers-Newark, Klein joined the Little Ferry Police Department as a dispatcher in 1996.

Less than a year later, he was an officer, joining the Patrol Division, after being graduated from the Passaic County Police Academy.

Klein was one of the department’s firearms instructors, as well as a field training officer. He also rose through the ranks of PBA #102 and is one of the local’s presidents.

In 2010, Klein was assigned to the Detective Bureau. Two years later, he became the department’s accreditation manager, leading to accreditation in 2016 and re-accreditation this year.

Klein was promoted to sergeant in 2016, commanding the Detective Bureau. Last year, he became a lieutenant.

Klein, who lives in town with his two children, Dean and Alden, is extremely active in the community. He volunteers with the Little League as a coach and board member.

He joins new Chief Jim Walters, who was sworn last month, in the younger, new-look brass of their department, protecting the 11,000 or so residents and merchants of the 1.7-square-mile Bergen County community.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.