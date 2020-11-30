Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Pig Carcass Left On NJ Rabbi's Doorstep

Cecilia Levine
A pig carcass was left on the doorstep of a local Lakewood rabbi over the weekend.
A pig carcass was left on the doorstep of a local Lakewood rabbi over the weekend. Photo Credit: The Lakewood Scoop (with permission)

Authorities are investigating after a pig carcass was left on a New Jersey rabbi's doorstep.

Police responded to the rabbi's Treetop Lane home just after 7 a.m. Saturday, after someone called to report the dead animal's body on the porch, Lakewood police said in a statement.

The incident was first reported by The Lakewood Scoop, and is being investigated as a bias crime, Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer told the outlet.

"The incident is beyond horrifying and should be condemned by the all," the Anti Defamation League said.

