Pickup Truck Barrels Into Sussex County Home (PHOTOS)

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
A pickup truck barreled into a Sussex County home before dawn Friday, authorities said.
Photo Credit: Franklin Fire Department Inc. via Facebook

A pickup truck barreled into a Sussex County home before dawn Friday, authorities said.

The Franklin Fire Department responded to the crash on the corner of Main Street in Franklin around 1:45 a.m.

Crews helped remove the occupants from the truck and stabilize the porch’s support beam.

No injuries were reported, the department said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

