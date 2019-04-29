Pickup Slams Into Utility Pole Near Route 46 Entrance In Lodi

A two-vehicle crash Monday morning sent a pickup truck head-on into a utility pole near eastbound Route 46 in Lodi, authorities said.

The pickup continued on after the initial crash at Harrison Avenue and Outwater Lane before ramming the pole near the Saddle Brook border, Lt. Robert Salerno said.

Injuries were minor and police were investigating, Salerno said.

Meanwhile, Outwater Lane remained closed between Westminster Pl to the Route 46 ramp while the wreckage was removed and PSE&G repaired the pole.

