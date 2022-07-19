Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pickup Passenger Hospitalized After Branch Falls Near State Line

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The front-seat pickup truck passenger was hospitalized as a precaution, Oakland (NJ) police said.
The front-seat pickup truck passenger was hospitalized as a precaution, Oakland (NJ) police said. Photo Credit: OAKLAND PD

A passenger escaped serious injury when a pickup truck struck a fallen branch on Skyline Drive in Oakland, authorities said.

The 39-year-old Ringwood woman was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood as a precaution following the crash near the New York State line shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, Oakland Police Capt. Timothy Keenan said.

Skyline Drive was temporarily closed following the mishap.

Sgt. Stephen Broek and Officers Donald Harvey, Andrew Vecchione and Jacquelyn Jensen responded.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.