Pickup Passenger Hospitalized After Branch Falls Near State Line

A passenger escaped serious injury when a pickup truck struck a fallen branch on Skyline Drive in Oakland, authorities said.

The 39-year-old Ringwood woman was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood as a precaution following the crash near the New York State line shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, Oakland Police Capt. Timothy Keenan said.

Skyline Drive was temporarily closed following the mishap.

Sgt. Stephen Broek and Officers Donald Harvey, Andrew Vecchione and Jacquelyn Jensen responded.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.