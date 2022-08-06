Pickup Driver Dead, 7 Passengers Hurt In Pre-Dawn Parkway Crash

Contact Us
Cecilia Levine
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A 69-year-old pickup truck driver died and his seven passengers were hurt in a crash on the Garden State Parkway Tuesday, June 7, authorities said.

Thomas F. Gilbert Jr. was heading south near milepost 140.3 in Kenilworth when he crossed all lanes of travel, causing the van to hit the front left side of the truck around 4 a.m., NJ Advance Media reports citing NJ State Police.

The van then struck a concrete barrier, and Gilbert was killed, police said.

Seven pickup passengers and the van driver were treated for unknown injuries.

