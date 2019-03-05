Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Scuffle At DMV: Bronx Man Caught Trying To Use Fake Docs To Get NJ License, Oakland Police Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

PHOTOS: Truck Slams Into Utility Pole In Hawthorne

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The driver's injuries weren't considered life-threatening in the Hawthorne crash.
The driver's injuries weren't considered life-threatening in the Hawthorne crash. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A driver was hospitalized after his truck slammed into a utility pole Tuesday morning in Hawthorne.

His injuries weren't life-threatening, responders said after the crash in the 500 block of Goffle Road.

Hawthorne EMS was assisted with patient evaluation by a paramedic team from The Valley Hospital, wher the driver was taken for treatment.

A PSE&G crew was summoned to repair the damaged pole and a broken guy wire.

Wyckoff police assisted their Hawthorne colleagues with traffic control.

The wrecked truck was towed.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.