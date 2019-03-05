PHOTOS: Truck Slams Into Utility Pole In Hawthorne

A driver was hospitalized after his truck slammed into a utility pole Tuesday morning in Hawthorne.

His injuries weren't life-threatening, responders said after the crash in the 500 block of Goffle Road.

Hawthorne EMS was assisted with patient evaluation by a paramedic team from The Valley Hospital, wher the driver was taken for treatment.

A PSE&G crew was summoned to repair the damaged pole and a broken guy wire.

Wyckoff police assisted their Hawthorne colleagues with traffic control.

The wrecked truck was towed.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.