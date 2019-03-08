PHOTOS: Trailer Carrying Frozen Eggs Splits On Route 80

A trailer hauling frozen egg whites split on Route 80 in Elmwood Park early Friday, spilling fuel, which temporarily closed the westbound highway and caused rubbernecking delays on the eastbound side.

A small fire was doused after the 7:20 a.m. mishap.

No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

The eggs were offloaded to a flatbed from ABC Towing in Fort Lee .

New Jersey State Police, the NJSP Incident Management unit and the state Department of Transportation also responded.

PHOTOS: ABC Towing for DAILY VOICE

