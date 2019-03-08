Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
PHOTOS: Trailer Carrying Frozen Eggs Splits On Route 80

PHOTOS: Trailer Carrying Frozen Eggs Splits On Route 80

Jerry DeMarco
The accident jammed the westbound morning rush on Route 80 in Elmwood Park.
The accident jammed the westbound morning rush on Route 80 in Elmwood Park. Photo Credit: ABC Towing for DAILY VOICE

A trailer hauling frozen egg whites split on Route 80 in Elmwood Park early Friday, spilling fuel, which temporarily closed the westbound highway and caused rubbernecking delays on the eastbound side.

A small fire was doused after the 7:20 a.m. mishap.

No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

The eggs were offloaded to a flatbed from ABC Towing in Fort Lee .

New Jersey State Police, the NJSP Incident Management unit and the state Department of Transportation also responded.

PHOTOS: ABC Towing for DAILY VOICE

******

ALSO SEE: A 27-year-old Passaic woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck Thursday night as she tried to cross Route 46 in Elmwood Park.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/saddlebrook/police-fire/elmwood-park-fatal-passaic-woman-27-killed-crossing-route-46/749209/

******

