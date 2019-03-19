PHOTOS: Toppled Tractor-Trailer Closes Route 80 Ramp In Hackensack

A toppled tractor-trailer closed the Route 80 entrance ramp in Hackensack Tuesday afternoon.

The rig was hauling candles when it keeled over, closing the interstate's eastbound ramp at Polifly Road, responders said.

The driver wasn't injured, they said.

Firefighters remained at the scene to clean a crash-related fuel spill, Hackensack Fire Capt. Justin Derevyanik said. The ramp will be closed for the remainder of the afternoon, he said.

