PHOTOS: Toms River Woman, 34, Airlifted In Union County Garden State Parkway Crash

A 34-year-old Toms River driver was extricated then airlifted to an area trauma center in a Garden State Parkway crash in Clark Monday night, State Police said.

Nicholle May was heading southbound in a Mercedes Benz sedan when her car went off the road to the right at milepost 135.8 around 8:15 p.m., Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

May's car struck several sign posts and an overpass, where it came to a stop, Goez said. She was extricated in a joint effort by the Clark Fire Department, Cranford Fire Department, Rahway MICU, Medic 10 and Cranford First Aid Squad, responders said.

May was airlifted to University Medical Center in Newark with serious injuries, Goez said. No other vehicles were involved and the crash was under investigation as of Tuesday morning.

