PHOTOS: Speeding Car Slams Into Hunterdon County Home; Crews Rescue Trapped Driver, Passenger

Emergency crews were quick to locate and rescue two occupants from a vehicle that slammed into a building in Hunterdon County Sunday night.

The Flemington - Raritan Rescue Squad and Raritan Township Fire Company were called to 7 Amwell Road in Raritan Township on a report of a vehicle that crashed into a building around 7:35 p.m., the department said on Facebook.

On-scene investigation revealed that the vehicle had come from Manners Road and sped down the driveway of the property, authorities said.

The car then bounced off of the corner of a large shed and slammed into an apartment in the back of the home, coming to rest “completely inside” of it and causing significant damage, authorities said.

“Luckily the apartment was undergoing renovation and was unoccupied at the time of the crash,” the department said.

Once the driver and passenger were removed without injury, crews carried out structural safety measures and winched the car from the building.

The crash was investigated by the Raritan Township Police Department.

