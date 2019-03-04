PHOTOS: Snow Remover Falls Through Route 208 Bridge, Hits Van Below, Three Hospitalized

A Bobcat removing snow from a pedestrian bridge on Route 208 in Hawthorne fell through the span and landed on a van on the northbound highway, seriously injuring three people late Monday morning, authorities confirmed.

Both van occupants and the driver of the 4,100-pound Bobcat S100 were hospitalized.

The highway was closed at Utter Avenue and Goffle Road after the Bobcat tore a hole in the North 4th Street overpass just after 11 a.m. while clearing snow ( see photos below ).

It landed flush on the van's cab, trapping the driver and a passenger who had to be extricated by firefighters, witnesses said.

Wyckoff Rescue and Hawthorne police and firefighters were among the responders, which also included Glen Rock police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office.

State inspectors were examining the span to determine whether it was in danger of a total collapse.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

