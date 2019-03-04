Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

PHOTOS: Snow Remover Falls Through Route 208 Bridge, Hits Van Below, Three Hospitalized

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A Bobcat removing snow from a pedestrian bridge on Route 208 in Hawthorne fell through the span and landed on a van on the northbound highway, seriously injuring three people late Monday morning, authorities confirmed.

Both van occupants and the driver of the 4,100-pound Bobcat S100 were hospitalized.

The highway was closed at Utter Avenue and Goffle Road after the Bobcat tore a hole in the North 4th Street overpass just after 11 a.m. while clearing snow ( see photos below ).

It landed flush on the van's cab, trapping the driver and a passenger who had to be extricated by firefighters, witnesses said.

Wyckoff Rescue and Hawthorne police and firefighters were among the responders, which also included Glen Rock police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office.

State inspectors were examining the span to determine whether it was in danger of a total collapse.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

******

ALSO SEE: A young woman whose car rolled off Route 21 into the Passaic River was rescued Monday morning by a Good Samaritan who pulled her from her sinking sedan and a Belleville police officer who threw them a lifeline, responders said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/lyndhurst/police-fire/hero-dives-into-frigid-passaic-river-to-rescue-woman-in-sinking-sedan/749011/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.