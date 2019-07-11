PHOTOS: Sedan Plows Into Fair Lawn Bakery

No one was seriously injured when a sedan plowed into a Fair Lawn bakery late Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Lexus slammed through the front of Zadies Kosher Bake Shop in a strip mall on Fair Lawn Avenue (Route 208) at Chandler Drive around 11 a.m.

The elderly driver and a customer in the store sustained minor injuries, responders said, adding that both refused medical attention.

The crash caused extensive damage to the bakery. An inspector was determining whether it also compromised the structural integrity of the building.

At the scene of the crash at Zadies Bake Shop in Fair Lawn.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

The mishap caused extensive damage to Zadies Bake Shop in Fair Lawn.

PHOTOS: Boyd A. Loving

The sedan slammed through the front of Zadies Kosher Bake Shop in Fair Lawn.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.