Photos Released Of Newark Stabbing, Shooting Suspect

Newark police seek the public's help identifying the pictured suspect in connection with a stabbing and shooting that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 15.

At approximately 4:50 p.m., Newark police responded to the 300 block of Lyons Avenue on a call of shots fired. Responding officers found a juvenile stabbing victim who was taken to University Hospital for treatment. He is reportedly in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported.

Responding officers also recovered a spent 9MM shell casing in the area.

The stabbing and shooting suspect is described as a light-skinned male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, two-tone blue pants, white sneakers, and a black face mask.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect is urged to call the Police Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division's website at https://npd.newarkpublicsafety.org/ or through our Smartphone App on Apple's App Store or Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

