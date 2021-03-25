Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
PHOTOS: Morris County Man Seeks Clues After Pickup Truck Rips Through Backyard, Destroys Fence

A Morris County man is seeking clues after a pickup truck ripped through his backyard and destroyed a large portion of his fencing, leaving a mirror behind in the process.

Gerard Patrizio of East Hanover says the backyard and fence of his River Road home were damaged by a navy blue Ford pickup truck between 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The truck just missed the home’s back driveway and almost drove into the in-ground pool, Patrizio said.

The vehicle’s mirror came off during the incident — a clue that may help track down the truck in question.

“Please be on the lookout,” Patrizio said. “We could really use your help.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the East Hanover Police Department.

