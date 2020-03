Smoke billowed from a burning vehicle that spread flames to a grassy area Wednesday afternoon in Newton.

Firefighters worked to contain the blaze that started in a minivan in front of the Walmart on Route 206 around 2:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the fire was under control in minutes.

The state's forestry department responded to contain the blaze in the grass, witnesses said.

At the scene. Dave Wildrick

A minivan burns in the Walmart parking lot in Newton. David Wildrick

