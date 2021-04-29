Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
PHOTOS: Man Airlifted In Hunterdon County Construction Site Accident Involving Soil Compactor

Valerie Musson
A construction worker was airlifted with serious lower body injuries after a Thursday morning accident involving a soil compactor machine, authorities said. Photo Credit: Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad via Facebook
Emergency crews were called to a construction site on Robin Hill Way in Raritan Township shortly after 10:40 a.m. on a report that a soil machine had overturned into a septic system, authorities said. Photo Credit: Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad via Facebook
The incident remains under investigation by the Raritan Township Police Department. Photo Credit: Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad via Facebook

A construction worker was airlifted with serious lower body injuries after a Thursday morning accident involving a soil compactor in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

Emergency crews were called to a construction site on Robin Hill Way in Raritan Township shortly after 10:40 a.m. on a report that a soil machine had overturned into a septic system, the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad said on Facebook.

Upon arrival, EMS members observed a man who had fallen into a 10-foot hole for a future septic bed after jumping out of the way when the soil compactor accidentally overturned, authorities said.

The man, who suffered injuries to his lower extremities during the fall, was brought to ground level through a ladder and a simple rope haul system before being treated at the scene, put into a basket stretcher and airlifted via Atlantic Air 1 to St. Luke’s in Allentown, authorities said.

The Hunterdon Medical Center's mobile intensive care unit, the Hunterdon County Technical Rescue Task Force, the Raritan Township Fire Company and the Lambertville Fire Department also assisted with the rescue, authorities said.

Emergency crews had cleared the scene within an hour.

“The cooperation of all responders contributed to a rapid operation to secure the best outcome for the patient,” the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Raritan Township Police Department.

