No one was hurt when an unoccupied Jeep rolled down a Lodi street and got wedged onto a short wall.

The emergency brake apparently was off Tuesday night when the Jeep headed down the block and toppled in front of a home near the corner of Kipp Avenue and Prospect Street.

Nutchies towing service righted and removed it.

Nutchies towing service handled the job. Joe Fehl for DAILY VOICE

Righting.... Joe Fehl for DAILY VOICE

On its feet. Joe Fehl for DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.